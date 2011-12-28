Two New Courses in Chief’s Certified Partner Program

Chief, a provider of AV mounting solutions, has introduced two new online training courses, Automated Classroom and Elite Home Theater, to its Certified Partner Program.

With more than 2,000 active users, Chief’s Certified Partner Program helps dealers and installers stand out from the competition. Courses offered through the program help improve business results, differentiate businesses, and improve overall mount and rack product knowledge. Each track is focused on a specific need and walks through scenarios in common applications.

Automated Classroom

In today’s world, technology in classrooms is more important than ever. Chief is offering the Automated Classroom Training course as a way to understand the number of solutions available for classroom environments. The Automated Classroom focuses on the Interactive Short Throw Projector Mount, Kontour™ Monitor Arms and the SL220 Automated Projector Lift.

Elite Home Theater

The Elite Home Theater explores solutions available for high-end home theaters, including the PXR Automated Swing Arm Wall Mount, Raxxess® E1 Enclosed Racks, and the Thinstall® Series of Ultra-thin Swing Arm Wall Mounts and Accessories.

Available Credits:

InfoComm

Product 0.5

Install 0.5

Install 0.5

Product 0.5

Total 2.0

CEDIA

Product 0.5

Install 0.5

Install 0.5

Product 0.5

Total 2.0

Both courses offer two tracks: Product and Install. The tracks for each course are accredited by InfoComm for 0.5 CTS RUs and by CEDIA for 0.5 CEUs. The additional credits bring the total for the entire Certification program up to 13.5 CTS RUs and 8.5 CEDIA CEUs. Chief’s Certified Partners also receive exclusive benefits, including access to a Certified Partner Portal that includes hundreds of videos, tips and tricks, and a new rewards site coming soon.

"At Chief, it’s our ongoing goal to provide industry leading tools for our partners to be even more successful," said Douglas Bauernschmidt, Chief’s Instructional Design Manager. "We recognize the importance of developing new Certification modules and services to keep the dealers and installers updated on Chief’s new products and the best way to install them. Chief believes that with continued knowledge of mount and rack solutions, our customers are able to speed up the sale and installation of our products, plus learn more about products that can solve their project challenges."

To sign up for Chief’s Certified Partner Program and start the free interactive training, visit certification.chiefmfg.com.