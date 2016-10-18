Matrox Named to Streaming Media 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Matrox has been included in the "Streaming Media 100,” Streaming Media Magazine’s list of the 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video in 2016.

“The Streaming Media 100 is our annual attempt to shine the spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of amazing content," said Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor of Streaming Media. "These companies are the ones that our editors and contributors have determined to be the cream of the crop: the most important, most innovative, and most influential companies providing streaming and OTT technologies, products, and services. Congratulations to all 100 of them."

“Our continuing innovations in streaming, as demonstrated by the new Monarch LCS lecture capture and distribution appliance, along with a dedication to excellence as seen with our popular Monarch HD and Monarch HDX video streaming and recording appliances, is instrumental in Matrox’s continued success and was crucial in receiving this industry recognition,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Steaming Media judges, and even more so to have our products stand among our industry peers.”

Monarch HD is a small, easy-to-use video streaming and recording appliance designed for professional video producers. From any HDMI input source such as a camera or switcher, Monarch HD generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol. While encoding the video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, Monarch HD simultaneously records a high-quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, a USB drive, or a network-mapped drive.

Building on Monarch HD’s success among broadcasters, event producers, medical facilities, CDNs, educational institutions, houses of worship, corporate communicators, and legal videographers, Matrox unveiled Monarch HDX at the 2015 NAB Show. Monarch HDX provides even more workflow flexibility featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization to compensate for unstable sources. Two independent H.264 encoders provide redundancy or can be set to stream and/or record using individual settings, while an additional, dedicated H.264 encoder provides remote preview of the input.

The Monarch LCS accepts video from any SDI or HDMI camera and presentation content from computers over HDMI. The inputs can be encoded independently and in sync for use with the latest multi-stream video players. Alternatively, inputs can be combined prior to encoding in a variety of production layouts, including picture-in-picture and side-by-side, for use with standard video players. The reliable, standalone network appliance is designed to easily integrate into video management systems (VMS), such as Opencast and Kaltura, and learning management systems (LMS) such as Moodle. For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocols to deliver live streams to local media servers or cloud-based CDNs.

All Monarch platforms can be configured and controlled by web interfaces and also benefit from a comprehensive set of tools that lets network- or cloud-based video management platform developers, AV integrators, and value-added resellers harness the streaming and recording capabilities of Monarch appliances from within their own custom environments. Matrox Dev Tools include automatic configuration methods and simple HTTP-based control APIs.