Martin VDO Sceptron

The What: Harman’s Martin Professional exhibited its VDO Sceptron family of LED video solutions at InfoComm 2015. Martin’s LED video solutions are easily cross-rentable and integrators can create more dynamic lighting designs.

The What Else: The VDO Sceptron family features linear outdoor-rated LED video fixtures with 10, 20, or 40 mm pixel pitch and an extensive range of field-exchangeable optical accessories that offer a wide variety of looks. Controlled by the Martin P3 System Controller family, VDO Sceptron fixtures boast simple configuration, mapping and setup.