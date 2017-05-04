Martin Audio to Debut Wavefront Line Arrays at InfoComm

The What: At InfoComm 2017, Martin Audio (booth 6743, demo room W224D) will debut the Wavefront Precision Series, a new generation of multipurpose line arrays that brings coverage consistency and control to a broader range of touring applications, installations, and budgets.

The What Else: The WPC (2 x 10-inch LF) and WPM (2 x 6.5-inch LF) Wavefront Precision line arrays are designed as complete systems with the new external iKON multi-channel amplifiers optimized by Martin Audio’s automated DISPLAY software.

“Martin Audio’s highly successful MLA Series consists of fixed resolution systems,” said Dom Harter, managing director. “With Wavefront Precision we wanted to introduce a system with a flexible and scalable approach to resolution and control of coverage. Simply put, the more boxes with dedicated amplifier channels, the higher the resolution and scale of coverage control achievable.

“This means even at the lowest level of resolution, the results are still fundamentally better than traditional line arrays at no extra cost, and at the top end of resolution users can enjoy many of the benefits MLA systems provide.”

The new Wavefront Precision Series also includes two new subwoofers, the SX118 and SX218, a single 18-inch and double 18-inch, respectively.

The Bottom Line: Adopting the principle of scalable resolution with external, dedicated multi-channel amplifiers, Wavefront Precision line arrays are designed to be uniquely flexible, upgradeable, and financially accessible.