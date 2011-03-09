Electrosonic Promotes Chris Conte

Burbank, CA--Electrosonic has promoted Chris Conte to vice president of entertainment, a position from which he will manage the company’s entertainment business worldwide, including the museum, theme park, visitor center and retail markets.
- Chris Conte.
- “I’m thrilled for this new opportunity to drive the worldwide Entertainment group,” said Conte. “I’m surrounded by very smart and dynamic people, and it is this worldwide group of talented people that motivates me every day. Between the outstanding vision and leadership of our executive management team and our tremendous talent base, Electrosonic will continue to accomplish great things.”
- Conte was formerly general manager of systems integration for North America and Asia. He has worked for systems integrators and design production companies since 1987 and has more than 15 years experience in audio-visual technology in the entertainment industry.
- He joined Electrosonic in 2001 as general manager of the Western region business, based in Burbank, CA. During this time he cultivated relationships with many museums and institutions, such as the Muhammad Ali Center, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Northland Church and the Georgia Aquarium.
- “As the world changes around us and the market demands change, we need to change with it,” Conte said. “The key is to anticipate where the next change will be. Like a strategic chess game, on some level we are following our clients around the world, on another, we are establishing our reputation and brand in places where our future clients will work. This strategy has worked well for us in China over the last seven years.”
- Calling Electrosonic’s international capability “second to none,” Conte believes his new role will “allow us to fine tune a high-quality performance standard throughout our network of international offices. It’s a very exciting time for Electrosonic, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”