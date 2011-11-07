Matrox Adds Support for Media Composer 6

Matrox Video Products Group has announced support for Avid Media Composer version 6 with the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the new Matrox Mojito MAX card.

Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality input and output, and also let users deliver H.264 files for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality. Other important features include 10-bit hardware scaling, inexpensive HD monitoring with the exclusive Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.

"Matrox MXO2 MAX I/O devices are unique on the market in giving Avid editors lightning-fast H.264 encoding directly from Media Composer 6," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. "They are also still the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe, or ExpressCard/34 — with the same versatile unit."

"Avid first supported the Matrox MXO2 Mini — a cost-effective HD monitoring solution compatible with both Mac OS and Windows, and on laptops and desktops — with Media Composer version 5, and the reaction from customers was great," said Angus Mackay, pro video marketing manager at Avid. "Avid customers have asked for even more support for Matrox products, and they will be pleased to know that Matrox support for Avid Media Composer version 6 has now expanded to the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices, and the new Matrox Mojito MAX card, and includes full integration with Avid editing systems, including capture, monitoring, and output."

The full range of Matrox I/O devices is available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers starting at $449 U.S. (£338, €382), not including local taxes.

The company has also announced the immediate availability of Matrox Mojito MAX, an SDI/HDMI/analog HD/SD video and professional audio I/O card that includes an onboard Matrox MAX H.264 encoding accelerator.

Matrox Mojito MAX provides broadcast-quality input and output for leading editing apps including Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Pro X, as well as the new Avid Media Composer 6, it also lets users deliver H.264 files for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality. Other features packed into this ¾-length PCIe card include 10-bit hardware scaling and inexpensive HD monitoring with the unique Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility.