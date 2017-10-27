LG Road Show Brings Commercial Display Solutions to New York

- As a featured exhibitor during New York Digital Signage Week, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions will showcase its latest innovations in commercial displays and celebrate key technology partners at the 2017 LG Commercial Display Roadshow on November 2. LG will host channel partners, resellers, installers, and end users for a day of conversation and networking at 404 Studios in New York.
- Catering to the needs of system integrators, designers, and custom installers, LG’s displays offer businesses across various industries including retail, restaurants, hotels, airports, schools, arenas, and more, a variety of simple and effective solutions that drive business and increase clients’ bottom line.
- Featured products at the LG New York Commercial Display Roadshow include commercial LG OLED displays, Ultra Stretch displays, advanced video walls, and small-format desktop monitors, as well as Transparent LED Film and 4K UHD displays. Hands-on demonstrations will include the newly integrated Cisco Room Kits with LG’s 4K UHD commercial displays, enabling smarter meetings and featuring smarter presentation capabilities.
- “LG’s innovative commercial technology is created first and foremost with the end user in mind,” said Garry Wicka, head of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “Customer care is woven throughout every aspect of the LG experience, and events like the LG Commercial Display Roadshow are a prime example of our dedication to educating, supporting and informing all of our business partners and customers about the great solutions we offer and how we can work together to drive business growth.”
- Featured partners at the LG Commerical Display Roadshow include APPSPACE, BrightSign, Chief, LG Hausys, NDS, Omnivex, Peerless-AV, ping, SKYKIT, and TSi touch. Digital Signage Week attendees attending the LG Commercial Display Roadshow are welcome to experience the LG product showcase and enter for a chance to win one of many LG products being raffled off throughout the day. Admission is free and complimentary food and drink, including breakfast, lunch or dinner, will be served throughout the day.
