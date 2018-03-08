Key Digital Introduces VGA/HDMI Input Plate Extender Kit

The What: Key Digital has launched the KD-SX440WP wall plate HDBaseT/HDMI extender kit. The KD-SX440WP is a wall plate input presentation switcher and extender kit ideal for professional video installations in conference rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and more.

The What Else: KD-SX440WP is HDCP 2.2 compliant and consists of KD-SX440WPTx and KD-SX440Rx. 4K/UHD 24/25/30 (4:4:4) and 4K/UHD 60 (4:2:0) signals are extended up to 230 feet using a single Cat-5e/6 cable. 1080p/60, 1920x1200 signals are extended up to 328 feet. In addition to AV signals, KD-SX440WP extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment. The wall plate unit (Tx) fits in a standard U.S. dual-gang box and is powered by the Rx unit for convenient installation.

“The launch of KD-SX440WP was extremely well received by our existing and new partners at the 2018 Integrated Systems Europe show,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “As Key Digital pushes further into commercial installations our focus is on delivering products designed for presentation spaces. KD-SX440WP joins a complete connectivity solution, which includes presentation switchers, extenders, multiview scalers, amplifiers, and control interfaces, all engineered and manufactured by Key Digital.”