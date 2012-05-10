Almo Adds Classes, Products to E4 DC Event

Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, announced additions to its next E4 AV training and networking event, which will take place in Washington, DC, on May 18.

Additions include the involvement of Women in AV (WAVE) as a new presenter; new courses from Planar, Cables To Go, Samsung and Brawn Consulting; and product debuts from NanoLumens and Chief. During this event, Almo will also present the first E4 Education Ambassador award to Dr. Randy Lemke, executive director and CEO of InfoComm.

“With our E4 D.C. event taking place only a few weeks before InfoComm, many of our exhibiting manufacturers are taking advantage of this time to preview new products and topics that will be formally launched in June,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “Also, we welcome the WAVE group as our newest E4 presenter. Founder Jennifer Willard will lead a class about the new Women in AV mentoring program, which focuses on opportunities for the development and empowerment of women in AV.”

Taylor noted that the “E4 Education Ambassador” award recognizes an individual who has worked to help fulfill the E4 AV Tour’s mission of providing high-quality CTS-accredited education to the AV industry. The award will be presented to Lemke at 2:30 p.m. E.D.T. in the main E4 exhibit hall.

A complete list of sessions can be found here, with the newest ones listed below:

* Displays on Display: An Integrator’s Guide to Specifying Displays for Digital Signage

First session to address Americans With Disabilities Act requirements

Chris Lookenott, Planar Systems

* Introduction to Master Antenna TV and RF Distribution (1 CTS RU)

Joe Cornwall, Cables To Go

* Interactive Display Tables with Natural Interfaces – The Future Is Here

Don Hickey, Samsung Electronics

* Word to the Wise! Best Practices for Installing Large-Format Displays (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

* Women in AV: Mentoring Techniques

Jennifer Willard, WAVE

E4 D.C. will also include a behind-the-scenes look at the new NanoLumens 114-inch NanoSlim in a 5mm pixel pitch and an example of Chief’s program for custom, preloaded AV racks based on the newly renovated RackBuilder application.

Other new products include the ultra-slim and lightweight flexible and rigid LED displays from NanoLumens; Clarity Matrix ADA-compliant video wall systems from Planar Systems; the SUR40 Surface Table from Samsung; Christie MicroTiles large displays with JumpStart content management; the Aquos Board 70-inch LED interactive display with touch screen from Sharp; and a 47-inch All-weather Digital Signage Display from SunBrite’s Marquee Series. For a full list of E4 exhibitors, click here.

The E4 DC event will take place on Friday, May 18 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is entirely free, including parking, to Almo Pro AV’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to e4avtour.com.