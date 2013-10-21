Almo Partners with Epson for Projection Solutions

- Almo Professional A/V has entered an agreement with Epson America to distribute the complete line of Epson commercial projection models, including the BrightLink Pro Interactive Meeting Room Solution. As a member of the Epson ImageWay Partner Program, Almo can now offer customers access to projectors for a range of venues, including conference rooms, school auditoriums, houses of worship and sports bars.
- “Epson offers some of the most specialized high end projectors for everything from the conference room and classroom to large rental and staging venues like stadiums and concert halls,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Additionally, Epson understands the needs and capabilities of the AV dealer by providing demo products and margin potential.”
- The following Epson commercial projection solutions are now available through Almo Pro A/V:
- · Epson BrightLink Pro 1410Wi: The new meeting room productivity tool is designed to help increase collaboration throughout an organization. Using the 3100-lumen WXGA interactive projector, it works like an appliance and doesn’t require a computer. BrightLink Pro serves as a digital whiteboard allowing any wall to be used as an interactive surface. It also offers optional all-in-one mounts from Chief Mounts.
- · PowerLite Pro Z Series Multimedia Projectors: Offer up to 10,000 lumens of color light output and 10,000 lumens of white light output for virtually any venue, even those with ambient light. This series is designed to deliver precision, reliability and high brightness in lecture halls, conference centers and entertainment venues.
- · PowerLite Pro G Series Multimedia Projectors: Epson’s first projector family offering up to 7,000 lumens with a single lamp, select models in the Pro G Series combine HDBase-T, HD-SDI, HDMI and DisplayPort connections and the ability to accommodate live video streaming, making them suited for applications requiring installation flexibility and robust connectivity.
- “Through the ImageWay Partner Program, Almo Pro A/V can offer these projection solutions with the confidence that their customers will be satisfied, and with the understanding that Epson will provide support to ensure a successful implementation,” said Tom French, Director of Commercial Sales, Epson America.