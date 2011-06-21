Extron Founder Receives Pioneers of AV Award

Anaheim, CA--InfoComm International has awarded the Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award to Extron president and founder Andrew Edwards.
- The award is designed to recognize individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the formation of the AV industry.
- "Andrew Edwards pioneered the systems integration movement and now has positioned Extron for the net-centric AV industry," said Randal A. Lemke, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "By focusing on creating system-wide solutions and placing paramount importance on industry training and customer service, Edwards has paved the path of success for countless AV professionals and customers."
- In the earliest days of Extron, Edwards implemented S3 – Service, Support, Solutions, a customer support philosophy. Using a “listen first, then respond” approach, Edwards empowered the Extron staff to take the time to fully understand the customer’s needs and system goals before developing or recommending a system solution.