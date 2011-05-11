Telaid Selects LG as Display Partner

Atlanta, GA--Telaid has selected LG Electronics USA as its display partner for the company’s new Staging, Configuration and Emerging Technology Demo Center opening April 18 in Norcross, GA.
- Telaid's expansion of its Staging, Configuration and Depot Repair Center will showcase to customers the ability to pre-stage and configure network electronics, displays and infrastructure materials in order to reduce time, cost and risk associated with enterprise multi-site deployments.
- “LG solutions enhance our new state-of–the-art facility while furthering our relationship with LG in the rapidly expanding digital signage marketplace," said Telaid president, Scott Patsiga. "Teaming with LG around multi-site clients in the retail, QSR and financial services marketplaces provides a compelling value proposition to these enterprise organizations.”
- The new Telaid technology center will feature new LG M-series commercial LCD displays ranging in screen sizes from 38- to 52-inch diagonal classes. These models include the M5203CCBA Full HD large screen monitor, M4214CCBA, capable of using an optional internal LG NC2000 media player and M3801SCBN stretch screen monitor.
- “LG’s versatile selection of commercial monitors is ideal for a wide range of Telaid customers seeking cutting-edge digital signage solutions,” Patsiga said.
- “Telaid has a proven record of success in multi-site technology deployments,” said Y.K. Cho, senior vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA. “By partnering with Telaid on its new facility, LG is showcasing the necessary resources for a variety of display clients to rollout LG’s advanced digital signage solutions.”