Instructional Designer

Institution: Palm Beach State College

Post date: 02/26/2018

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Job Summary:



Responsible for the design, development, and delivery of standardized training modules to be used to deliver quality trainings in the Early Childhood field to include ELL and Bilingual students. Works within a formalized systematic training design format to enrich through creative technology. Works effectively with individuals and groups within and outside the College to include community partners and other training agencies. This is a grant-funded position. Continued employment is contingent upon grant funding.

