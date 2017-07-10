InFocus Adds Cloud Videoconferencing to ConX Ecosystem

The What: InFocus debuted its enhanced ConX communication and collaboration ecosystem, centered on the new ConX Cloud videoconferencing service. ConX Cloud connects with ConX display hardware solutions ranging from Mondopad touch-enabled displays and ConX video phones to scalable ConX videoconferencing walls supporting up to 96 displays, as well as ConX software and web apps for laptops, iOS, and Android smartphones and tablets. The ConX system also supports H.323 and SIP industry standards, allowing businesses, schools, and government agencies to connect to anyone using standards-based third-party devices.

The What Else: The ConX Cloud was designed and built to enable powerful, reliable videoconferencing and collaboration from anywhere. Instead of presenting one-way data during a meeting, ConX Cloud provides dual-stream data and video allowing everyone to see both faces and information at the same time. With ConX endpoints from InFocus, users on the videoconference can present, annotate, whiteboard, create, edit, share, save, and send information in real time. ConX Cloud supports SIP, H.323, and Skype for Business interoperability, so users can bring people and data together through a wide variety of endpoints and services on both InFocus and legacy, third-party devices.

ConX Cloud service includes support for InFocus Mondopad and a range of InFocus ConX endpoints including ConX Wall, ConX Exec, and ConX Phone, as well as audio (PSTN) dial-in, ConX mobile apps for iOS and Android, ConX apps for Windows and Mac OS, and ConX web apps. ConX Cloud also supports InFocus’ BrightCam technology for HD video enhancement, adaptively improving videoconferencing image color and detail in a variety of ambient light conditions on selected InFocus devices.

“Unlike every other hardware or software communication solution out there, we’re not locking you into a proprietary, limited system,” said Mark Housley, CEO of InFocus. “We’re also not going to make our customers pay for the things that should be included like support for industry standards. Our ConX Cloud service is boundless and available at prices unmatched in the industry. We think this kind of connectivity should be available and affordable for every entity, large and small. But if your business prefers other communication services or you have legacy display equipment, that’s fine too. InFocus ConX works seamlessly with all of it.”

The Bottom Line: From small team meetings to large-scale, company-wide meetings of people and ideas, the ConX ecosystem is designed to connect people and information. ConX delivers the freedom and flexibility for anyone to actively participate in a virtual meeting, no matter the device or operating system in front of them. The combination of ConX Cloud and ConX devices and software from InFocus provides a more integrated collaboration experience, while built-in support for industry standards provides the ability to connect with people using legacy systems and other videoconferencing services both inside and outside their organization.