InfoComm to Hold a Second Show in China in 2018

Backed by a 12-year track record of successful shows in Beijing, InfoCommAsia is launching a second InfoComm China show in Chengdu, Western China.

Slated to run from September 11-13, 2018, Chengdu InfoComm China will offer participating exhibitors, businesses and manufacturers new opportunities to tap into the lucrative Western China and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) markets.

While China's pro AV and experiential communications technologies industry is already one of the fastest growing worldwide, the Western China region is set to lead the expansion, according to the organization. Due to low production costs, a government that is supportive of information and communication technology (ICT) companies, and the rapid growth of ICT investment, Western China is predicted to produce 25 percent of China's total ICT output by 2025. This will be fueled by support from the China government, which has earmarked Western China as an ICT hotspot. Business-friendly policies to encourage future development, including strategies to develop specific industries such as software, IT, electronics, and information, have been put in place at the national and domestic level.

"For the first time, Chengdu InfoComm China will offer exhibitors a valuable platform to pitch their products and solutions to an expanding market of users in Western China as well as the BRI countries,” said Richard Tan, executive director of InfoCommAsia and the organizer of InfoComm China. “These markets, which are hungry for innovations in pro AV and experiential communications technologies, promise to be among the most dynamic and fast growing worldwide and can drive business growth for years to come."

The Chengdu InfoComm China 2018 show runs from September 11-13, 2018 at the Western China International Expo City, in Chengdu, China. The Beijing InfoComm China event will continue to be staged from April 11-13, 2018 at the China National Convention Center, Beijing.