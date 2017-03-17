InfoComm Rental & Staging Product Awards Entry Deadline March 24

The 2017 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards are still open for online entry– but the deadline to enter is approaching. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2016 to April 2017, for either the Staging market, or the AV rental market.
Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2017 Exhibitors (exhibitors only) is March 24th, 2017.
- 2017 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:
- Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market
- Best Audio Control or Mixing Product
- Best Video Projection Product High Lumen
- Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less
- Best Plasma or LCD Display
- Best LED
- Best Lighting Product
- Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product
- Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product
- Best Projection Screen
- Best HD Production Product
- Best Rental Management Software
- Best General AV Product
- Best Show Control
- Best Digital Signage Product
- Best Attendee App for Live Events
- Best Show Management/Show Control App
• Best Staging Previsualization Tool
• Best Video/Show Capture tool for Live Events
