InfoComm Rental & Staging Product Awards Entry Deadline March 24

The 2017 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards are still open for online entry– but the deadline to enter is approaching. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2016 to April 2017, for either the Staging market, or the AV rental market.

Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2017 Exhibitors (exhibitors only) is March 24th, 2017.

2017 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

Best Plasma or LCD Display

Best LED

Best Lighting Product

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

Best Projection Screen

Best HD Production Product

Best Rental Management Software

Best General AV Product

Best Show Control

Best Digital Signage Product

Best Attendee App for Live Events

Best Show Management/Show Control App

• Best Staging Previsualization Tool

• Best Video/Show Capture tool for Live Events

