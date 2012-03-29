Alcorn Releases 'Theme Park Design' iBook

Orlando, FL--Alcorn McBride founder Steve Alcorn has released a new iBook, “Theme Park Design.”
- Available from Apple’s iBookstore, it allows iPad users to interactively explore Alcorn’s behind-the-scenes account of 35 years designing attractions. This iBook edition combines the text of Alcorn’s popular book with new multimedia features including audio commentary and pop quizzes.
- Called “a must-read for every theme park enthusiast” by Amazon.com, where the paperback and Kindle versions are available, “Theme Park Design” reveals the secrets behind some of the world’s greatest attractions. It traces the development of an attraction from its “blue sky” design through the complex engineering process to opening day for the public.
- Readers will discover the ins and outs of ride control, mechanics, audio, video, lighting, special effects, animatronics, art direction and more with insider knowledge.
- Amazon.com said of the book: “The author illuminated the fast-paced world of theme park design through tales of calamity and triumph, sprinkled with many humorous anecdotes.” Alcorn even offers career tips on becoming an Imagineer – he was Walt Disney Imagineering’s first systems engineer and previously authored, “Building a Better Mouse: The Story of the Electronic Imagineers Who Designed Epcot.”