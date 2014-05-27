How Metallica's Audio Requirements Created New Meyer Sound Stage Monitor [Video]

- When the Metallica audio team looked for a new solution to meet a series of onstage reinforcement requirements, including weight, footprint, power and clarity, it turned to Meyer Sound. This led to a collaborative process that resulted in the new self-powered MJF-210 stage monitor, of
- which Metallica now owns 76 units. The MJF-210 is the lightest stage monitor in the Meyer Sound product line.
Watch the video to hear the full story from Dan Braun, show director, Bob Cowan, monitor engineer, and Adam Correia, assistant monitor engineer.
The MJF-210 will be featured in live demos at InfoComm 2014.