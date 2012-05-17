Hosa Technology Mogan Microphones

Hosa Technology has introduced the Mogan Microphones, a new brand of subminiature microphones.

The first offering under the new brand is the Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone, designed to deliver high-quality audio at a price that will appeal to budget-conscious presenters.

The heart of any microphone is its capsule. The new Mogan Standard earset microphone features a 3.0 mm Omni-directional capsule with -45 dB nominal sensitivity that is designed to be positioned near the corner of one’s mouth. Delivering full-frequency audio performance, this microphone enables presenters to achieve good audio levels and deliver natural, resonant sound.

In addition to its audio quality, the new Mogan Standard earset microphone is designed to be worn comfortably for hours — enabling one to focus on his or her presentation without distraction. With a soft ear cushion concealing its fully-adjustable, sprung-steel (stainless) mechanism, this earset microphone can be positioned on one’s left or right ear for best-in-class stability and comfort.

The new Mogan Microphone interchangeable cable system enables one to connect the microphone to most popular wireless transmitters, including models from Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, and Audio Technica. Each microphone ships with a detachable, Kevlar-reinforced cable with a hardwired connector.

The new Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone is available in either beige or black to blend with a variety of skin tones. Additionally, each unit includes a foam windscreen and a single mic clip. The entire package ships in a fabric-backed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) zippered case for heat resistance, durability, and ease of cleaning.