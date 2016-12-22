Genelec Adds to Sales Force

Genelec has made two hires to bolster the company’s U.S. sales force: John Whitcore has been named territory manager, and Steffenee Copley has been added as Western Region – sales. Both Whitcore and Copley will report to Lisa Kaufmann, Genelec managing director, and work closely with Paul Stewart, Genelec Eastern territory sales manager, on new and ongoing sales initiatives.

Steffenee Copley

Whitcore is an accomplished, sales leader with 20-plus years of industry experience. In his most recent role, he managed U.S./Canadian East Coast pro audio sales for Avid Technology, where he maintained a track record of exceeding sales quotas, retaining quality clients, and enhancing team productivity, leading to an increase in customer satisfaction, repeat business, and company profitability. He specializes in generating new business and developing relationships with his ability to establish customer and team rapport, trust, and loyalty. He is driven by his passion for music, great sound and technology.

Copley comes from a musical background, with early exposure to piano, violin, guitar, and banjo. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a B.S. in communications, advertising, and Spanish. She began her career in the audio equipment industry in 2003 working for a start-up distribution company that first launched the German headphone line Ultrasone to the U.S. market, Canada, and Central and South America. Since then, she has worked for Liberman Broadcasting, representing KRCA Estrella TV/KBUE/KHJ/KWIZ/KRQB Spanish-

Jon Whitcore language TV and radio stations, Fingerprint Audio (U.S. and Canadian distributor of sE Electronics and sE/Rupert Neve Signature Series microphones) and Ultimate Support Systems, assuming the positions of account executive, director of sales and marketing, West Coast regional sales manager, and international sales manager. Copley has spent the last few years as owner of the sales representation and marketing firm Step 2 Business Services Inc., representing several brands to corporate and independent retailers within the U.S. and Latin America.

“John and Steffenee have rich histories and unique skill sets,” said Will Eggleston, Genelec marketing manager. “With years of experience in sales and customer relations, they have the opportunity to benefit both Genelec dealers and reps alike. We look forward to working alongside them and continuing to increase our national presence in all the markets that we serve.”