Gefen Matrix Provides 4K Ultra HD Switching

The Gefen 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix for HDMI w/ HDCP 2.2 (EXT-UHD-88) offers cross-point routing of eight 4K Ultra HD sources to any combination of eight displays, along with support for the new HDCP 2.2 content protection protocol.

Resolutions up to 4K Cinema-DCI (4096x2160 at 24 or 30 Hz 4:4:4) and 4K Ultra HD (3860x2160 at 60 Hz, 4:2:0 or 30Hz 4:4:4) are supported. Compliance with the latest HDCP 2.2 protocol as well as legacy HDCP 1.4 ensures compatibility with an array of premium content and sources.



The new matrix has been designed for use with the Gefen Syner-G software. Discovery and Show Me features automatically detect all installed units on a Local Area Network and easily configure their IP settings.



This product also features an intuitive web-served interface. In addition to basic end-user controls such as routing sources to displays, this powerful interface possesses the ability to upload, download, and save EDID information from any connected display to the internal memory. These EDIDs can then be made available to any of the connected sources, virtually eliminating compatibility issues among different sources and displays.



In addition to the web interface, other control options include front-panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, Telnet, and UDP. With an MSRP of $3999, this new matrix provides best-in-class features and performance typically found on larger matrix systems at a competitive price.