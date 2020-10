The What: FSR (booth 3843) will debut its new Huddle BLOX line of tables at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: Huddle BLOX is a line of sturdy tables that provide wireless and USB charging options along with AC power. These blocks are available in two sizes and finishes that include black, white, and maple.

The Bottom Line: Huddle BLOX are designed to conveniently function as charging stations in a library, coffee shop, lobby, or media room, or anywhere people need to be connected and powered up.