FSR HuddleVU Collaboration Solutions

The What: FSR’s HuddleVU, which debuted at InfoComm 2013, returned this year with features and capabilities developed to accommodate needs ranging from simple to complex via integration with a new set of FSR switchers and even more furniture solutions, including the new Mini-VU line of smaller collaboration tables.

The What Else: HuddleVU collaboration systems deliver a solution that creates the ideal environment for several users to share and view their multiple inputs; laptops, tablets, and smart phones, on a single or multiple displays. When FSR’s new DV-MFMV-74 DV PRO – MultiVU – Seven Input Multi-Format Windowing Scaler is integrated with the HuddleVU FLEX System it creates a seven-input/user system that has a windowing 4k x 2K output with seamless switching and ease of integration with all HuddleVU Collaboration Furniture.