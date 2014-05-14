FSR HuddleVU

FSR is introducing its new HuddleVU multi-user collaboration system at this year’s InfoComm show. Available in three models, HuddleVU is being demonstrated at the FSR booth (C8721) throughout the show.

The HuddleVU collaboration system allows for multiple users to share and view their laptops, tablets, and smart phone screens on a main display. Unlike conventional presentation systems, anyone participating can be a presenter or an audience member at any given time at the push of a button. LED's indicate which user is currently live and when the system is busy.

“We listened to our customers, and have delivered a solution that creates the ideal environment for people to view and share ideas,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “With HuddleVU, we not only make it easy for numerous users to distribute and look at information that’s on their smart phones, laptops, and tablets, but have also offered a simple and effective system that can be quickly installed. HuddleVU includes all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control and color-coded captive HDMI cables that allows users to quickly be up and running.”

Available in three model styles, HuddleVU’s first is the HV-1000 single table box system that employs a single FSR HV-T6 table box that allows one to four users to plug in and power their laptops or other input devices and simply push a button to display their desktop information on the main display. Any user can switch to their own laptops, tablets, and smart phones at any time simply by pushing their own button on the T6 housing.

The second HuddleVU model, the individual HV system, can accommodate anywhere from three to seven users. Each of the users have their own FSR HV-T3 table box to plug into. Each table box contains a pullout HDMI cable and an AC outlet. A single push of a button on each T3 is all that is needed to display the laptop or iPad’s desktop information onto the main display.

The third model—the HuddleVu Flex—is the standard HuddleVu HV-1000 with an embedded touch screen control in the top of the T6. The robust Flex system allows for control of projectors, screens, shades, mics, or almost any complimentary equipment in the room.

An HV-CTL Controller and up to two DV-HSW-41 HDMI Switchers are included on all systems. The HV-CTL has a power switch, two AC outlets to power the DV-HSW-41 HDMI Switchers and an additional AC outlet to power the main display. The HV-CTL is the main termination point for the system components. When four or less inputs are used the HV-CTL switching can be serially controlled by an external control system.