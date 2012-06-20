Topics

L-Acoustics Sub-Rental Network

By ()

  • L-ACOUSTICS has announced that its sub-rental system, the "Rental Network Charter", has been extended to include current and future KIVA system owners. As with KARA, KUDO, K1 and (d)V-DOSC rental agents, KIVA system owners are now similarly given access to Rental Network benefits, including:
  • Access to systems with high brand acceptance
  • An opportunity to raise the agent's corporate profile and visibility amongst sound companies
  • Development of cross-rental business, cooperation and synergies between agents
  • Flexibility of rental supply with worldwide availability of standardized systems
  • Additional benefits include:
  • Company listing on the L-ACOUSTICS website
  • Referencing of productions in the L-ACOUSTICS ON THE ROAD website section
  • Authorization to use the L-ACOUSTICS RENTAL NETWORK logo for promotional purposes
  • Access to PR resources for success stories
  • Publication of agent activity in newsletters
  • For more information, contact an L-ACOUSTICS sales representative via the website below.

www.l-acoustics.com