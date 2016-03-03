Exterity IP Video Training Program Now Approved for InfoComm Renewal Units

Exterity has been named an official InfoComm International Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. This will allow the more than 9,000 professionals holding InfoComm International’s Certified Technology Specialist credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing certain Exterity education programs.

To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose; relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University’s Certification Renewal Unit Committee.

Currently “Exterity IP Video Essentials” can be completed for 11.5 RUs.

“Exterity has shown a commitment to bettering the audiovisual industry through the delivery of quality training that supports accreditation,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “By fostering professional development, Exterity has demonstrated its leadership and strong support of the industry.”