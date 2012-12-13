QSC Named a Top Orange County Workplace

- QSC Audio Products has been named one of the Top Orange County Workplaces for the third year in a row, according to the daily newspaper, The Orange County Register.
- The responses were based upon anonymous survey results from almost 20,000 employees from various companies surveyed throughout the region.
- For the survey, employees were asked to respond anonymously to 20 statements about their workplace experience and the leadership at their company. The company rankings were then independently calculated by survey firm WorkplaceDynamics based upon the employees responses to these statements—so the results are truly based on employee feedback. 15 large companies, 25 midsize companies, and 50 small workplaces made the list of the Top O.C. Workplaces 2012, with QSC ranking as #7 among mid-sized companies.
- "QSC is a place where people are growing, working together and are genuinely engaged and excited to bring forth their best," said QSC CEO Joe Pham. "If there is one thing that makes this company a top workplace, it's simply our people. We have phenomenal talent at QSC, we genuinely care for one another and really-and I mean really-work together as a team. There is a level of care here that reminds you of family, which is something extremely special, not only in our industry but in the workplace in general."