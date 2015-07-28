Eiki International Promotes Steve Rubery to National Sales Manager

- Eiki International, Inc. has promoted Steve Rubery to the position of National Sales Manager. With eleven years of experience with EIKI in his former positions of Operations Manager and, most recently, New Business Development Manager, Rubery has an extensive understanding of the company’s business. This knowledge plus his prior sales leadership background make him suited for the promotion, where he will focus on expanding EIKI’s efforts in customer relationship management in addition to creating new sales and marketing programs. Rubery will be stationed at the company’s Rancho Santa Margarita headquarters. His new position took effect June 1.
- As EIKI’s Operations Manager, Rubery implemented a VOIP communications system and revamped the company’s network infrastructure. While serving as EIKI’s New Business Development Manager, he brought partner vendors on board for distribution through EIKI's dealer network, negotiated and implemented a distribution agreement with ATEN Technology Inc., and obtained InfoComm CTS Certification. Prior to his time with Eiki, he served as National Accounts Manager at Optima Technology and Sales Manager at Bristol Research Corporation.
- William Blair, President and CEO of Eiki International, shares Rubery’s enthusiasm. “Steve brings many strengths and experiences to this new position, including an exceptional knowledge of our products and their applications. He has been working with many of our dealers and their customers on their projects and assisting with their design and implementation. He has also demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and the ability to build a team. Steve’s energy and customer service skills will be a major asset to the sales group. I know the addition of Steve as our National Sales Manager will help us achieve the desired results and I look forward to implementing his ideas and strategies as we strive to reach our sales targets.”