Da-Lite Adds Recessed Electric Screen

Warsaw, IN--Da-Lite has introduced the new Tensioned Conference Electrol, an electric screen that allows a projection screen and video conferencing camera to be completely concealed when not in use.
- The housing of the Tensioned Conference Electrol is designed to be recessed in the ceiling and includes a trim flange for a clean, finished installation.
- The shelf for the video conferencing camera lowers via arms behind the screen surface. When retracted, the screen surface and video conferencing shelf arms are completely concealed by closure doors, allowing the room aesthetics to remain undisturbed. The Tensioned Conference Electrol is available in sizes up to 10-feet wide with any of Da-Lite’s selection of proprietary flexible front projection surfaces to compliment any installation.