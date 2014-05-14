Drake SDE24A

At InfoComm, Drake will introduce the SDE24A encoder module, an advanced version of the company's SDE24 module. Improvements include the capability to encode two SD programs in MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264), the ability to deliver a higher video quality at lower bitrates, and sharper image and text detail.

With the SDE24A dual-input SD MPEG encoder, users can perform analog to digital encoding of up to two separate input sources in real time. The unit can be configured to encode sources in either MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 (H.264) transport streams to optimize bandwidth efficiency. Each module provides two sets of input connectors for NTSC Composite Video with stereo (L+R) audio. Audio is encoded using Dolby Digital audio encoding, as with the HDE24A.