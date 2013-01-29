Kramer Forms License Agreement with ComQi

- Kramer Electronics Ltd. is a manufacturer of analog and digital audio, video and computer signal management products, has entered into a license agreement with ComQi.
- ComQi, formed from the merger of Minicom Digital Signage and EnQii, is a digital in-venue media management company.
- The agreement provides Kramer Electronics with exclusive manufacturing, sales and marketing rights for ComQi's (Minicom Digital Signage) Media Distribution products and will allow Kramer to provide an end-to-end Digital Media solution encompassing media distribution, network management, content management and proof-of-performance, on various digital signage platforms, such as mobile web, and computer screens, based on ComQi hardware and software technologies. Kramer Electronics will be able to offer these timeless designed solutions to both small and large installations. In addition, ComQi will market Kramer's entire product suite to its customer base to continue to offer a full service solution to its global customers.
- "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with ComQi, to manufacture, sell and market the Minicom Digital Signage products," said Dr. Joseph Kramer, founder, president and chairman of Kramer Electronics. "This agreement demonstrates Kramer's commitment to provide the best digital signage solutions currently available, and enables us to focus on developing our portfolio with the next generation products."
- "We are excited about this partnership with Kramer," said Ajay Chowdhury, ComQi's CEO. "It will increase the reach for our hardware products through Kramer's global sales force and also allow us to sell all of Kramer's extensive product line into our customer base. We believe this will provide customers with one of the best integrated digital signage solutions available."
- The new partnership will be launched at ISE 2013 (Integrated Systems Europe) in Amsterdam on January 29.