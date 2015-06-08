Display Enclosure Designed for Mental Health Facilities

- Peerless‐AV has launched two of its Ligature Resistant Display Enclosures, the K62232‐S‐GR01 and K65225‐S‐GR01.
- The Ligature Resistant Display Enclosure is designed and manufactured with safety in mind, to protect both patients and facility equipment.
- The sloped top design is mounted flush to the wall and prevents tampering, theft, and damage to displays. Additionally, the electrical and cable TV outlets can be protected by the cover, keeping wires and cables away from patients.
- “Peerless‐AV worked closely with healthcare experts to design this product to ensure it meets the needs of our users,” said John Potts, President, Peerless‐AV. “With the specific features of our Ligature Resistant Display Enclosure, it is the ideal solution for mental health facilities and prisons alike.”
- The Peerless‐AV Ligature Resistant Display Enclosure K62232‐S‐GR01 and K65225‐S‐GR0 are currently available for purchase exclusively through Grainger.