Digital Signage Federation Hosting Google Hangouts

- The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) is inviting DSF members and non-members alike, to attend its Wednesday, July 29 “Hangout” panel discussion at 2 p.m. EST, on the topic of how to be most effective at the “Intersection of Digital Signage with NFC, BLE & Beacons.”
- Hangouts are 45-minute panel discussions using Google’s Hangout platform with a moderator and a panel of three or four industry professionals. The July 29 2 p.m. EST event will look into the use of wireless sensor networks, the ways in which they can be leveraged using localized communication through mobile devices, enable personalized digital signage messaging, and better analytics for decision-making in real time.
- The panel comprised of Digital Signage professionals who are members of the DSF, will include:
- Theodore Rosenbaum, CEO Catalyst Group/Revel Digital
- Kevin Hunter, COO, Gimbal
- Paul Christilaw, Product Manager, Omnivex
- Chris Robinson, Strategy, Digital Signage, Interactive, Microgigantic
In addition to discussing implementation and technology strategies, the panel will address:
- Ways companies have implemented these technologies to improve sales lift.
- Strategies to overcome user concern about privacy and loss of control.
- Issues related to user adoption rates.
- Setting expectations for managing integrated technologies including content management.How to engage the passive user and when to offer an opt-in or opt-out solution.
- How lack of mobile standards may impede technology adoption.
More information on this event can be found on the DSF website at http://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/event-1992632.