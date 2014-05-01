Crestron Saros Speaker Line

With newly introduced high-value in-ceiling, designer pendant and low-profile ceiling models, there is now a Saros speaker for every commercial application and at every price point.
- Saros Express Value Line of Ceiling Speakers
- When a project calls for big sound on a modest budget, Saros Express (SAROS_ICE) speakers are the perfect fit. Designed with solid construction, they offer a high-quality, low-cost solution for paging, speech reinforcement, and background music applications. Even better, they deliver many of the same features and benefits as Saros Premium speakers:
- - Modern designer-friendly “zero-bezel” frameless grilles for a clean, contemporary appearance
- - Wide, even coverage reduces the number of speakers required on the job
- - Designed to meet a wide variety of custom integration needs − ten models to choose from
- Saros Pendant Speakers
- Saros pendants (SAROS_PD) are high-performance suspended speakers that add elegance and sophistication to open ceiling projects. They’re ideal for restaurants, retail spaces, convention facilities, and houses of worship. As with the in-ceiling models, pendant speakers offer several great benefits and features:
- - Clean, sleek design
- - Weather-resistant for use under eaves and in semi-enclosed spaces
- - Gripple installation hardware for quick and easy installation
- Saros low-profile speakers fit in tight ceiling spaces and are designed for reliable performance and quick, easy installation. These speakers are available in both our Premium (SAROS_IC_LP) and Express (SAROS_ICE_LP) lines, providing solutions for tight spaces on any budget. They require only 5-1/8-inch (130mm) mounting depth and deliver the same high-quality speech and music reproduction as full-sized Saros models.
- Ideal for use in background or foreground music, paging, and sound reinforcement systems, Saros speakers deliver superior value, with professional grade performance and fast, flexible installation in a range of popular sizes. All Saros speakers are 70/100V, 8 ohm switchable, and are available 4-, 6-1/2-, or 8-inch sizes, in a choice of black or white.