Sennheiser’s RF Wireless Sound Academy Seminar Hits NYC August 13

Sennheiser will be offering it's RF Wireless Sound Academy Seminar in New York City at the Musicians Union Local 802 on 322 W 48th Street on August 13 from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

The seminar costs $199 and includes continental breakfast, full lunch, workshop materials, and a $50 rebate coupon good towards Sennheiser and Neumann products. Those who register before July 31 receive a $20 discount. Participants who complete the seminar will earn 6 RU CTS credits.

This single-day workshop is designed to teach attendees how to plan for trouble-free operation of multi-channel wireless microphones and wireless personal monitoring systems in even the toughest environments. Topics will include tips and tricks to maximize reliability, reserving TV channels for events on the FCC spectrum database system, practices for system planning and frequency coordination, working with wireless monitoring systems, and new developments in digital RF systems.

The event will feature experts in the field including host and presenter Joe Ciaudelli, Uwe Sattler of Sennheiser, Broadway RF and audio engineer, Andrew Funk and Henry Cohen, senior RF engineer at CP Communications specializing in FCC compliance.