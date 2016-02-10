Christie Pandoras Box Version 5.9

Christie introduced the Pandoras Box Version 5.9 media sever at the ISE 2016 show in Amsterdam this week. Features include a standalone Kiosk Mode, a completely redesigned Patch-Tab, the addition of a Cues Tab for an overview of all cues, and an optimized Pandoras Box Codec.
- The Pandoras Box system is a turnkey solution that combines rendering technology with intuitive media and show control. Used at live events, multi-media shows and for projection mapping, the new version can be set up as a standalone playback device, network playback client or in console mode for direct DMX Control.
- "New to Pandoras Box is the Kiosk Mode, to act as a simple standalone playback device that can be set up and operated without special training by anyone without ‘digging deep’ into the menu,” said Joel St-Denis, Christie product manager.
- “The idea of the Kiosk Mode is to have a very simple playlist interface, allowing users to ingest content and display it on up to four displays with ease. Softedge and offsets can be set up via onscreen faders, making it perfect for all fixed installations such as nightclubs and digital signage where easy operation and editing is needed.”
- Pandoras Box Version 5.9 now encodes files up to four times faster, delivers additional codec information through the file inspector, and includes a redesigned Patch-Tab and new templates that deliver faster workflow for remote control from a lighting desk.
- Users can create their own profiles, as well as export and import patch templates with exceptional ease. A Cues Tab has also been introduced for an overview of all cues, which can be used to navigate through the timeline and leave individual notes per cue.