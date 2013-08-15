Full Compass Systems Sponsors 12th Annual "Opera in the Park"

Madison Opera has staged the 12th annual “Opera in the Park” for the city of Madison, this free annual event is a musical celebration that presents highlights from the upcoming Madison Opera season, opera classics, and Broadway show tunes.
- “Opera in the Park” is performed at Garner Park, a Madison city park that features a natural hillside amphitheater. The event is an accessible experience for everyone from first-time opera goers to long-time opera enthusiasts.
- Full Compass has been a major sponsor of “Opera in the Park” since its inception in 2001. Sustaining financial contributions are given to help make the event possible each year. Donated equipment rentals and many hours of audio expertise help to perfect the sound and atmosphere.
- Guest soloists Caitlin Cisler, Alexandra LoBianco, Nmon Ford, and Brian Jagde, under the direction of Maestro John DeMain, perform selections from Madison Opera’s upcoming productions of Puccini’s “Tosca,” Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment,” and a modern American opera, Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking.” The 50-piece Madison Symphony Orchestra and 50-voice Madison Opera Chorus provides accompaniment.