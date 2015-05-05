Chief Fusion

The What: Chief expanded its available line of configurations for bolt-down video wall and single display mounts.

The What Else: The new options include portrait and landscape single XL mounts, portrait and landscape 1x2 mounts and a landscape 1x3 mount. The freestanding solutions come with a rich array of features. ControlZone micro-height and leveling capabilities, as well as plumb and lateral shift adjustment knobs make precise screen alignment both fast and simple. Other features include independent adjustments for height and plumb to easily align displays without tools; infinite vertical and lateral adjustments allow for tight display rows and columns; and integrated cable management for a clean installation.

The Bottom Line: The new configurations allow integrators to fully customize installations with a wide range of accessories that work across Fusion freestanding mounts.