Calibre Kramer VP-794

Making its Americas debut, the Kramer VP-794 universal live events scalers will be demonstrated in typical live events scenarios. Creating a exceptionally engaging and bright display that’s expected to be seen from all angles of the InfoComm show floor, the VP-794 will drive content for display on to Lighthouse Technologies’ LED video walls. Complementing this will be a demonstration of the VP-794’s capabilities to edge blend and warp various content onto a curved screen display using ultra-bright large-venue projectors from Digital Projection International.