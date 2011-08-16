Digital View Expands Footprint

- Digital View Signage, the pro-AV and signage division of Digital View have signed an agreement with Anew C.T. for representation of the company and its products throughout 13 western states. With this latest move, Digital View Signage is now represented throughout the whole of the United States.
- Anew C.T. have earned a rock solid reputation as the premier representative organization in the western US for high quality solutions for the commercial audio visual and digital signage markets. Bob Michaels, President of Digital View Signage comments, “The Anew team brings a depth of talent and industry experience to DV Signage, and our relationship with them further signifies our commitment to our customers and market.” Nelson Brugh, Anew CT President added, “We constantly strive to present solutions that add value and the Digital View range of Pro AV Monitors and Signage Solutions are a natural fit. In addition, their expert knowledge of signage applications is certain to benefit our customers across the western states.”
- According to the company, “This agreement further enhances Digital View Signage’s position in the pro-AV market in North America. Industry professionals gain more availability of Digital View Signage products and access to experts who can provide the best solutions.”
- http://www.digitalview.com
