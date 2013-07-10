Jupiter Systems Honored for Success in Global Exports

- Jupiter Systems, supplier of visualization and collaboration solutions for video walls, PCs, and mobile devices, has been honored with the US Department of Commerce’s Export Achievement Certificate.
- The award is presented to companies that have benefitted from the export services of the Department’s US Commercial Service. Jupiter Systems has exported its visualization and collaboration systems to customers in more than 50 countries.
- President, Jupiter Systems, Eric Wogsberg accepted the award from Rod Hirsch, director, Oakland US Commercial Service.
- “Jupiter Systems is honored to be selected for this award," said Jupiter System's Wogsberg. “Jupiter is a strong believer in strategic sales investment and innovation overseas. The assistance and support of the US Commercial Service has created considerable opportunities for our company in world markets.”
- By expanding its export sales, Jupiter has been able to mitigate the risk of economic uncertainty in any single country or region, added Wogsberg. As a result, the firm has been able to sustain and add new jobs at its California manufacturing facility.
- “Jupiter Systems is just one example of the many Golden State companies that are boosting their bottom line by selling some of the most innovative technologies and services to world destinations,” said US Commercial Service's Hirsch.
- Also present at the awards ceremony were Josh Huber, senior field representative for Congressman Eric Swalwell from California’s 15th district, Christina Galindo, Jupiter’s manager of Marketing Programs; and Mark Dustan, Jupiter’s regional sales manager, Asia and Latin America. Dustan has been a member of the District Export Council for the Portland, Oregon chapter for the past 15 years.