BenQ LK970 4K Laser Projector Now Available

BenQ America Corp. announced the availability of the LK970 4K UHD BlueCore laser projector. Delivering realistic image quality thanks to a combination of best-in-class features and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with 5,000 ANSI-lumen brightness, this new projector is the perfect visual solution for large-venue applications, home cinemas and living rooms with high-ambient lighting conditions.



"With our LK970, we've combined 4K with our powerful BlueCore laser engine to raise the bar on brightness performance and installation flexibility," said Johnny Huang, projector product manager at BenQ America Corp. "The result is an incredibly clear, bright and vibrant picture for a variety of environments. The picture quality is so impressive, even in ambient light, that not only can it be used as an incredible home theater centerpiece but also in challenging pro AV scenarios, including commercial simulations, digital imaging, mapping and immersive gallery displays."

The BenQ LK970 BlueCore laser projector boasts 4K resolution with 5,000 ANSI-lumen brightness. Featuring BenQ's BlueCore Laser technology with Texas Instruments' latest DLP chip, it delivers a picture with subtle details in pristine, true-to-life color performance that makes graphics and motion video pop. The industry-trusted chip is complemented by a dual color wheel specifically engineered to project rich, saturated color with superior accuracy that's capable of meeting the hefty color and reliability requirements of large-venue settings such as boardrooms, classrooms, immersive public spaces, museums, retail stores, simulation setups and more.

For installation flexibility, the BenQ LK970's BlueCore laser technology also guarantees reliable projection from any angle and a long-lasting 20,000 hours of operation that beats out lamp-based projectors. Specialized modes optimize the light source for improved energy use and prolonged projector life that's ideal for applications with 24/7 operation. Users can choose from three different light source modes to optimize energy use and extend the projector's life up to 60,000 hours in Eco Mode.

To ensure accurate performance even in severe conditions, the projector features air-tight-sealed laser modules, enclosed light engines to eliminate dust that can damage the DMD chip and internal components and a liquid cooling system that protects the engine from heat. In addition, it allows for dynamic installation options such as 360-degree rotation and portrait applications as well as projection mapping onto ceiling, walls, floors or angled signage for eye-catching displays.

For integrators and IT managers, the LK970 is compatible with Creston, AMX and Extron control systems for convenient system integration with various third-party devices. Combined with BenQ's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) software, administrators can efficiently perform day-to-day scheduling, operations and maintenance from a centralized location and across an entire public display network, reducing the cost for managing multiple projectors.