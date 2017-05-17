Aveo Systems to Launch Control, Management Systems at InfoComm

The What: Aveo Systems (booth 5075) is launching its control system solution, Mira Connect, and cloud management system, Mira Portal.

The What Else: Mira Connect does not require custom programming: the user interface is created automatically based on the equipment defined in the room. Leveraging Mira Portal, Aveo Systems’ cloud-management platform, Mira Connect is designed to streamline the installation process for system integrators so the control system can be configured in minutes, instead of days or weeks. Mira Portal’s dashboard allows remote management and configuration of the system and can generate SMS/text alerts to room managers if equipment problems arise. Mira Portal enables remote control of the system securely via a mobile device or browser, allowing IT teams to dial calls and control the room remotely.

The Bottom Line: Mira Connect is a tabletop touch interface and control system for conference rooms, huddle rooms, and collaboration spaces. It is used in each room to provide a consistent, easy-to-use interface for users, and controls collaboration devices via a wired or wireless Ethernet connection. Designed to make system operation easy, Mira Connect provides an intuitive user experience for end users in the room, system integrators installing the solution, and IT managers who are managing the system.