AVAD Launches 2015 Opportunity Tour

AVAD is launching the start of its fifth annual Opportunity Tour featuring new products and solutions, big brands, great food, and business-enhancing opportunities. The series of one-night-only events will run from April 23 to June 30, 2015. Open exclusively to AVAD customers and held at local AVAD branches throughout North America, each event will introduce dealers to the latest product strategies as well as offer new promotions from major brands including Samsung Consumer U.S. & Canada, Martin Logan, Mobotix, RTI, LG Consumer Canada, and many more. A grand prize trip for two to Las Vegas worth up to $2,500 will top off the tour.

Each stop on the Opportunity Tour will begin with a short networking reception at 4:00 p.m., followed by product breakout sessions. The evening will include a dinner buffet as well as a question-and-answer session, concluding at 8:00 p.m., with AVAD's team of experts and representatives from vendors. AVAD will offer exclusive promotions and discounts to Opportunity Tour attendees.

"The AVAD Opportunity Tour gives our dealers education, strategy, and tools to help their business gain traction and immediately grow their customer base," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Integrators who remain the most successful are those who invest in training and seek the most valuable information, and AVAD is proud to offer unique opportunities to engage dealers in their own markets to help elevate their respective businesses."

The 2014 tour was praised by attending integrators who found the programs, which are geared toward allowing prominent industry manufacturers to showcase their latest product lines and applications, to be helpful to their businesses. Dealers who have attended the AVAD Opportunity Tour for multiple years have provided branch managers with encouraging feedback about the ability to incorporate information about new promotions and solutions into their strategy.

Registration is now open for each event of the series and dealers can secure a spot by talking to an AVAD sales associate at any branch for assistance. Dealers can also sign up online at http://www.avad.com/news/opportunity-tour or find the AVAD location nearest to them at http://www.avad.com/Profile/Locator.aspx.