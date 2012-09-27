Westbury National Show Systems Relies on Yamaha Consoles

Westbury National Show Systems in Toronto, Canada is the largest Yamaha console rental company in all of Canada. The company recently provided audio production for several high profile events, including Fashion Cares featuring a performance by Elton John at the Sony Centre in Toronto.
- Three Yamaha PM5D-RH consoles were used for the front of house mix along with a DSP5D Expander and an LS9-16. A Yamaha PM5D, PM1D and 02R were used for monitors.
- “We have always found Yamaha consoles to be dependable, world-class touring consoles that are requested by many of the world’s top touring acts,” said Bob Groza, audio department manager. “They are intuitive and ergonomically designed; the control surface layout provides ease of operational use.”
- Westbury also provided two Yamaha PM5D-RH consoles, a PM5D and DSP5D Expander for the recent Jump For Jamaica event, celebrating Jamaica’s 50 Years of Independence, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in mid August with approximately 1,500 guests, including Premier Dalton McGuinty, Senator Don Meredith and Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sheila Sealy.
- And, earlier in August, the company supported audio for the Hillside Festival with performances by Kathleen Edwards, The Arkells, and others. With several thousands in attendance, Westbury provided three Yamaha PM5D-RH digital consoles, a DSP5D expander and a Yamaha LS9-32 digital console.
- “We stand by our use of Yamaha consoles because they are proven and dependable, and we never have to worry about performance and durability,” said Groza.
- Westbury’s Yamaha digital console arsenal consists of a PM1D, a PM5D-RH, PM5D, DSP5D Expander, three M7CLs, three LS9-32s, six LS9-16s, and a DM2000. For those requiring analog, the company has a PM4000 for FOH and a PM4000M available for monitors.