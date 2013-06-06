BTX ProBlox Now Included on BigFoot Mobile Systems Carts

The ProBlox all-in-one connector system, from BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, is now available on BigFoot Mobile Carts.
- Designed to bundle several signals through a single connector, ProBlox combines 16 coax and 26 audio/data/control contacts in a single multiconnector to bring BigFoot Mobile Carts even easier transport, safety, and flexibility.
- Originally designed for the NFL, BigFoot Mobile Carts are a new concept in the transportation and setup of systems such as audio/visual, production, computer, video conferencing, and more. By enabling portable turn-key solutions within a soft riding case design, users gain the ability to create multiuser workstations that can be effortlessly transported to areas that were unavailable to traditional road cases in the past. With the integration of BTX’s ProBlox system, users now gain faster set-up times and increased functional simplicity.
- BTX’s ProBlox all-in-one connector system is field-terminatable and custom configurable for numerous connectivity combinations. The system can be used anywhere HDTV, video, VGA, analog/digital audio, control signals, or DC power need to be fed to a single location. Built of rugged and durable components, and offering true 75-ohm video contacts for an HD signal, the ProBlox system reduces the number of individual connectors, eliminating clutter and offering an even cleaner, professional, and finished look to BigFoot Mobile Carts combinations.
- “The incorporation of BTX’s ProBlox all-in-one connector system onto our BigFoot Mobile Cart provides users with even greater levels of connection flexibility, installation speed, and system performance,” said Doug Solis, president of BigFoot Mobile Systems. “In addition to decreasing set-up times significantly, the system allows any number of connection combinations to create the ultimate mobile solution for our mobile cart customers. It is a very important new feature for our product which reinforces our objective to provide the simplest, most reliable, and best performing portable cart solution in the marketplace.”
- BigFoot Mobile Systems develops custom utility carts for industrial applications in sectors such as sports, education, enterprise, and entertainment. The company’s “Classic” Series Mobile Cart, its flagship product, is designed to be the ultimate solution for mobile multimedia and communication technology applications. By combining flexibility, safety, and performance, users can build customized portable stations for one-time projects, frequent applications, or field installations. With a lightweight aluminum design and simple ProBlox connectivity, the BigFoot Mobile Cart also brings cost-effectiveness, versatility, and durability across audio, video, and computer-based market segments.
- “The incorporation of ProBlox on BigFoot Mobile Carts brings a whole new level of convenience to users’ portable applications,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “Installers can now experience quicker set-ups and tear-downs while increasing transportable connectivity — making field solutions, conference rooms, auditoriums, and house of worship applications more flexible, cost effective, and easy to operate.”