Middle Atlantic Unveils New Customer-Focused Website

Middle Atlantic Products has launched a new, re-imagined website to improve the user experience and help its customers find the exact information they need from the company’s extensive product offering.
- The revamped middleatlantic.com features a new look, easy to navigate design and a wealth of downloadable information including Revit, CAD and Visio drawings, Designer and Racktools free design software, white papers, and easy to reference A&E specifications.
- The website includes a separate page for every rack model offered by Middle Atlantic with dynamic specification information and complementary products for that specific model. For example, a customer can simply click to a specific rack to see a variety of appropriately sized vertical power strips for that model.
- A unique Market Solutions section demonstrates how Middle Atlantic products are used to build systems for Commercial AV, Broadcast, Residential AV, Security, Structured Cabling and Education applications.
- New videos are constantly being loaded onto the website as an easy and effective way of helping customers find and evaluate the right product with tips and tricks to facilitate and improve their installation and use.
- A Live Chat feature demonstrates Middle Atlantic’s commitment to its customers by providing a new means to communicate directly with the company’s support team during support hours, the company says.