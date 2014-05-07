Atlona Enhances Tech Support with Extended Hours, Video Chat Service

Continuing efforts to enhance pre-sale and post-sale support for integrators in the Americas and Europe, Atlona has added new full-time staff to its training and technical sales engineering department, as well as permanently extending weekday business hours for tech support from 5am to 5pm PST in the United States and from 8am to 5pm in England. Weekend tech support for the United States has also been extended from 7am to 4pm PST for both Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, Atlona has launched one-to-one video chat and live chat capabilities for its tech support staff to work with customers.

Ken Eagle, Atlona's director of training and technical sales, said the staff additions would allow Atlona to participate in more regional partner events and training programs, as well as to provide increased pre-sale technical and engineering support for integrators developing designs and proposals for clients. "We want to provide support that will allow our dealers to spend more time with more customers and give integrators the tools they need to offer proper application solutions to their clients," he said. Eagle said Atlona's enhanced sales and tech support program, while helping integrators in day-to-day business, would help build stonger, long-term relationships. "We want integrators to know they can rely on us to be there when needed. We want them, and their clients, to have the best possible experience using our products," he stated.

Eagle cited the Atlona Academy Training Program, revamped earlier this year as a one-stop portal for a complete suite of Atlona training and knowledge-based resources, as another example of Atlona's continuing commitment to pre-sales and post support.