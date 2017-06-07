Analog Way Spotlights Newest AV Solutions at InfoComm 2017

Analog Way will showcase its latest solutions and innovations for professional AV applications in Booth #943 at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center.



In addition, the company will be supporting five vendor partners at the show with products, setup and peripherals to demonstrate Analog Way equipment at work in large-scale displays.

In the Analog Way booth VIO 4K, a powerful, multi-format converter, will be featured in a three-screen Multi Display setup with a live 4K@60p 4:4:4 demo. Engineered to be road-hardened to survive demanding live event environments, it provides worry-free operation with maximum uptime and low maintenance. VIO 4K features an exclusive high-quality processing engine to ensure crisp and natural images, whatever the source and the scaling level are, while maintaining ultra-low latency processing as low as 1 frame. The product includes three slots for optional I/0 interfaces to provide optimum versatility and double or triple the output capability of the VIO 4K. It is designed to process a single source currently to all three outputs. The latest firmware supports the 4K@60p 4:4:4-DP 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 expansion card, which is now shipping. VIO 4K is also available with a Dante audio interface supporting up to 8 bi-directional Dante audio channels.

Analog Way's new RCU, a remotely controllable master controller for large displays in arenas, stadiums and corporate lobbies, will be shown as part of the company's customized packages for large-scale configurations. RCU is able to control dozens of switchers based on Analog Way's LiveCoreTM platform, providing up to 96 outputs, a large number of sources and over 500 PIPs with high-end real time processing and advanced video effects. RCU can also control various external devices, including media servers, PTZ cameras and matrix routers. The extremely reliable hardware runs in any mission-critical environment and can be remotely operated and adapted to automated environments.

One portion of Analog Way's booth spotlights LED wall applications and features the Ascender 48 - 4K - PL LiveCoreTM multi-screen switcher with Soft Edge and 4K capabilities; Web RCS Remote Control Software for intuitive show control; the Control Box2 event controller; and AW Video Compositor for touchscreen LiveCoreTM control.

On display in the booth's concert and entertainment section is Analog Way's Vertige premium remote controller for large events and multiple venues. Vertige controls Analog Way products and offers third-party device control for maximum efficiency.

Analog Way will also exhibit its MidraTM family of products, including the Pulse2-3G high-resolution switcher; RCS2 optimized Remote Control Software; RK-350 event controller; and Shot Box2 for controlling presets on LiveCoreTM and MidraTM products.

Analog Way will be employed by five vendor partners at InfoComm 2017: SiliconCore, in Booth #4660, Unilumin, in Booth #921, Panasonic, in Booth #1301, DPI, in Booth #931 and Danley Sound Lab, in Booth #5774.