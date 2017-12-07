Altinex Premieres TNP327 and TNP327C Interconnect Boxes

The What: Altinex, manufacturer of Signal Management Solutions, has debuted the new TNP327 and TNP327C Tilt ‘N Plug Tabletop Interconnect Boxes—the latest additions to the company’s expanding line of Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect offerings. Available in both standard and custom configurations, the new TNP327 and TNP327C interconnect boxes offer convenient, one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections—making the tabletop connection point attractive for any boardroom or conference room table.

The What Else: As a tabletop connection device, the Altinex TNP327 is a sleek, functional tool designed to make access to a variety of connections quick and easy. Like all Altinex TNP series products, the TNP327 is designed for mounting into tables, podiums, or other furniture as part of a presentation system. Inputs are accessed by pushing down on the top cover, allowing the unit to tilt open. The inputs are hidden by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In its closed position, the top panel lies nearly flush with the table's top—held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the TNP327’s edges when being passed across a table—so documents remain clean and professional in appearance. In its stock configuration, the new Altinex TNP327 offers dual 12 Amp grounded AC sockets, along with two RJ45 network connectors, two USB connectors, and two HDMI® pass-through cables. The passive cables are 6 feet in length and are bundled together for organized cable management. The power cable is split to deliver power to both outlets on the tabletop from a single AC plug. Additionally, Altinex offers the TNP327C, which is fully customizable to precisely fit the customer’s specification.

The Why: Jack Gershfeld, president of Altinex, commented on the company’s new TNP327 and TNP327C Tilt ‘N Plug Tabletop Interconnect Boxes, “Our new TNP327 is the ideal boardroom choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system. With its ability to be customized in so many ways, the TNP327C offers tremendous flexibility for configuring a presentation space exactly to one’s preferences. To assure the ideal match with the room’s aesthetics, the bezel on the units is available in black or brushed aluminum. With the quick, easy access these units afford—combined with their elegant design—the TNP327 and TNP327C create a high-tech visual aesthetic that compliments the décor of any boardroom or presentation space.”

The Bottom Line: The Altinex TNP327 Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect box is available now with a MSRP price of $425. For custom configurations of the TNP327C, MSRP price is $475.